Goa Minister Admits 'Drugs Are Everywhere', CM Sawant Calls Statement 'Slip Of Tongue'

Goa's Law Minister Aleixo Sequeira recently acknowledged that drugs are widely accessible across the state, a statement that has sparked concerns among citizens and political leaders. Sequeira's comments come amid ongoing protests calling for a ban on the Sunburn festival, which has often been associated with drug-related issues.

In his statement, Sequeira remarked, “Drugs are today available all over. You don’t require Sunburn to get it,” highlighting the persistent challenge of drug availability in Goa. The Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, responded by downplaying the remarks, suggesting that the minister's comments were not specifically about Goa. Sawant said it was a “slip of the tongue” from the state Law Minister.

However, opposition parties were quick to criticize the government’s handling of the drug problem. AAP MLA Venzy Viegas questioned the effectiveness of the current administration, while Goa Congress vice president Sunil Kawthankar took to social media to express his concerns, suggesting that the government's approach to tackling the drug issue has been inadequate.

In an attempt to manage the situation, Chief Minister Sawant explained that Sequeira’s remarks were merely a "slip of the tongue." Sawant clarified to reporters, saying, "What he intended to convey was that the issue of drugs is widespread."