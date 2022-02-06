Goa polls: People should not elect politicians who defect to other parties, says Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday suggested that Goa should get rid of the 'disease of defection' and for that people should defeat politicians who defect to other political parties.

"The disease of defection should stop in Goa and it is only possible if people decide to defeat the defectors during by-elections. People should defeat such politicians who defect," former Union Minister said.

Goa assembly which comprises only 40 seats often faces the problem of MLA's defecting from one party to another, thus, leaving the state in political instability.

Chidambaram made the following comments during a press conference in state capital Panaji while releasing the Congress manifesto for upcoming Goa assembly elections.

In its manifesto, Congress promised resumption of mining activities in the state within 3 to 6 months after coming to power.

"If the economy of Goa should improve then, it is very important to start legal mining and promised that resumption of mining activities in the state within 3 to 6 months after Congress comes to power," said Chidambaram.

"For Goa, the problem is not about finding resources, but the problem is with the allocation of resources. There are three avenues for the state budget, governments own resources, the share of central government revenues and central governments grants," he said.

"Source of funds was never a problem, but the problem was with allocation of funds. If wise hands and thinking minds can allocate funds then all the issues highlighted in the manifesto can be achieved in 5 years," he added.

Citing an example of how state resources can increase, he said that if Goa becomes an IT and pharmaceutical hub then the resources will multiply. "If one fails to attend to the problems then revenues are depressed," he said.

Congress' vision for Goa is to create a knowledge-driven, diversified and cosmopolitan Goa built on unique social, cultural and ecological values.

"To achieve this vision, seven pillars consisting Suramya Goa - Serene Goa, Susanskrut Goa - Cultured Goa, Santulit Goa - Balanced Goa, Suvidhya Goa- Knowledge-centric enlightened Goa, Samrudh Goa- Affluent Goa, Sushaseet Goa- Well Governed Goa and Swanandi Goa - Healthy Goa," the statement by the party read.

"Under the Nyay scheme, Congress will provide help of Rs 6000 monthly to poor families," it adds.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

