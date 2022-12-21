Goa: Seven Oppn MLAs to prepare strategy to grill BJP govt

Panaji, Dec 21 Stating that the BJP government in Goa is scared of the opposition and hence has convened the winter session of Assembly for a mere four days, leader of opposition Yuri Alemao said on Wednesday that MLAs in the opposition rank will prepare a strategy to grill the state government.

Congress MLA Alemao said that all the seven opposition MLAs, including him, will meet on December 26 to discuss strategies for the Assembly session to be held from January 16 to 19.

Before the merger of eight Congress MLAs led by Digambar Kamat into the BJP on September 14, the strength of the opposition MLAs was 15, which has now come down to seven in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Presently, the BJP has 28 MLAs, and with the support of two MLAs from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents, the ruling alliance's strength in the Assembly is 33.

"The 'coward' BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition and transform the proceedings of the House into silent mode. But we, the seven opposition MLAs, are together and will grill the government on several issues," Alemao said.

"I have personally spoken to all the six MLAs from the opposition and they all have agreed to meet and prepare a strategy to grill the government. We will certainly make a difference," Alemao added.

The Congress leader informed that Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, Revolutionary Goan Party MLA Viresh Borkar along with Congress' Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Altone D'Costa will attend the meeting.

"It is loud and clear that the BJP government is scared of the opposition," he claimed.

Alemao said that the government will not be in a position to silence the voice of the opposition MLAs.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should realise that 67 per cent Goans had voted against the BJP for its misrule over the last 10 years. The opposition has the mandate of the people of Goa," he said.

