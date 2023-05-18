Goa to launch night bus services soon: CM Sawant

Panaji, May 18 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the government will soon launch night bus services in the coastal state for tourists and those working for the third shift.

Sawant was speaking during the launch of 20 new electrical buses in the fleet of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL).

"There is no bus service after 8 p.m. in the state. We are ready to face the losses, but there is a need to start the bus transport service during night. It is available in other states. Once we start this service tourists visiting Goa or locals can travel during night time by buses. It will even help those joining duties for third shift," Sawant said.

Chief Minister Sawant said that this will happen once the private buses come on board with the government.

"Process of getting private buses on board was delayed. However, during the next cabinet meeting, we will give approval and then they will come on board," he said.

"To make this service available, we need support from Kadamba and also private buses. We all can give the best services to the people. While making Goa a model state, we should not lack in the transport system. Safety and security of the passengers will also be considered. We are working on these aspects. If we want the tourism industry to grow, then we will have to maintain good relations with all concerned," Sawant said.

He said that green energy will be brought into circulation so the carbon emissions can be reduced. "People who wish to purchase a two-wheeler or four-wheeler, they should choose to go for electrical. Fuel stations should set up electrical charging points. We will give this service at government places,"Sawant said.

There will be major changes in the transport system to connect people from villages to cities and industrial areas. There are major four industrial estates in Goa, where thousands of workers work in all three shifts.

