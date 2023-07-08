Goa: Two arrested for forcing girls in prostitution trade

Panaji, July 8 Goa police on Saturday arrested two accused in connection with the prostitution trade in the costal state.

The Calangute police said that accused were arrested for forcing victim girls in prostitution trade.

Police has identified as Md. Shakeel Ahmed from Hyderabad and Manjiy Singh, who travelled to Goa with victims.

Police said that the main accused has been staying in Goa since last one and half year with his wife and five-year-old son.

“He had procured girls through his friend named Bhutta from Punjab,” police said.

Earlier on July 6, police had rescued four victim girls from Vagator in North Goa, who were pushed into prostitution trade.

Police are further investigating the case.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor