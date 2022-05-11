Government's duty is to ensure laws are not misused, says MoS Baghel

Following the Centre's decision to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of the sedition law, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel on Wednesday said it is the duty of the government to ensure that laws are not misused.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "It is the duty of the government to ensure that the law is not misused. There are some laws that require amendments. The proposal in this regard has been made and its affidavit has also been filed by the government in the Supreme Court."

"Sedition has happened in the country. A great example of this is the assassination of two former prime ministers. There is a need for an amendment to the law and people's opinions will also be taken on this. The government believes that the sedition law should not be misused politically. But the definition of sedition will have to be changed and clearly defined," said the Minister

Referring to MP Navneet Rana's case, Baghel said, "For example, police filed chargesheet against Navneet Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa row. Now the court is to see whether the matter falls in the sedition category or not."

The Minister said the central government is serious in this matter and the process of amendment has started. "Executive, judiciary and the legislature are the three strong pillars of democracy and the rights of the people according to the Constitution should not be violated. We all have a duty to follow the orders of the Supreme Court," he added.

Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition be kept in abeyance till the government reviews the law.A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the Central government and states not to register any cases under Section 124A.

If such cases are registered in future, the parties are at liberty to approach the court and the court has to expeditiously dispose of the same, the bench added.

The apex court also said that those already booked under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code and are in jail can approach the concerned courts for bail.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor