Governor doing unconstitutional things: LoP Kerala on AM Khan barring media channels

Leader of Opposition in Kerala VD Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that the state governor was making attempts to remain in limelight by doing "unconstitutional" things.

"The governor said 'get out' to selective media yesterday. He has been doing this consistently, abusing even the Opposition leader i.e. me, other leaders, and ministers. He is trying to be in limelight and make news by doing unconstitutional things," LoP VD Satheesan said addressing the media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday barred two Malayalam channels-- Kairali News and Media One-- from his press meet at Kochi and shouted that he will not meet these two channels, accusing them of "masquerading" as political persons.

Asking them to go out, he said "I considered the media as very important. I have always responded to the media but I am not now able to persuade myself to those that masquerade as media. They are not media, they are masquerading as media but are basically political persons."

"There are actually members of a party here. So, if anybody from these channels is attending the press meeting, please leave. I would walk away if there are correspondents from Kairali and Media One. I had categorically mentioned that I will not talk to Kairali and Media One," he added.

The press meet was held at the guest house in Kochi on Monday morning.

Earlier on October 24, the Raj Bhavan had barred four Malayalam channels including the aforesaid two channels from attending a press meet of the Governor.

Kairali News is the channel of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), while the Malayalam satellite channel Media One is facing a ban from the central government over security clearance issues.

The Supreme Court last week reserved its judgement on the plea of Media One against the ban. In an interim order in March, the SC had allowed the channel to continue its broadcast.

( With inputs from ANI )

