Govt demands apology from Rahul as Congress objects

New Delhi, March 13 Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Monday demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his statement in the UK.

Goyal said that his statement has brought disrepute to the country and Rahul Gandhi should apologise.

He said, "A prominent Opposition leader goes abroad and attacks Indian democracy. He has levelled allegations against the press, judiciary and the institutions. He has insulted the people of India and Parliament. There is freedom of speech in India and MPs can speak in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi should apologise in Parliament."

The opposition, especially the Congress, objected to it and raised slogans. Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the statement of Goyal amid sloganeering from treasury benches. The House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Kharge said Rahul is not the member of this House and Prime Minister himself has insulted the country in China.

Addressing the MBA students at the Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', Rahul Gandhi had said that the opposition parties are under 'constant pressure' as numerous cases have been slapped on them by the BJP government.

