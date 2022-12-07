Govt introduces Anti Maritime Piracy Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 7 The government on Wednesday introduced the Anti Maritime Piracy Bill in Lok Sabha which aims to form a law to counter piracy in international waters.

The proposed legislation aims to enact a law which is on the lines of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

While moving the bill in the lower house, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said it will strengthen India's maritime security, especially of trade routes.

The bill had been introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019 and was sent to a Parliamentary panel.

Jaishankar said the government has incorporated a majority of recommendations made by the panel, and it would provide India with sufficient legal options to combat piracy not just in Indian waters but also in high seas and the exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

Congress MP Manish Tewari, who initiated the discussion on the bill, raised concerns over growing Chinese presence in Indian Ocean.

Highlighting the past problems faced due to Somali and Yemenese pirates, the Congress leader said that China is the real threat as its Naval presence in northern Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean is a challenge for India.

The discussion remained inconclusive as the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

