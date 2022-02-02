Govt policies for their few industrialist friends only; nothing to support MSME, small businesses: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the Centre's policies only focus on "a few industrialists close to the government", adding that it has "no policy" to support MSMEs and small businesses.

Her remarks came during an interaction with women in Noida ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which are scheduled for February and March this year.

Women interacted with the leader and shared their struggles in everyday life, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Government's policies are for their (government) few industrialist friends only. They do not have any policy to support MSMEs and small businesses. Profits are fetched by a handful of people and they are the ones purchasing ports, airports and Air India,' said Vadra during the interaction.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

