Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, reiterates Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, July 29 Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday reiterated that the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur situation and accused the Opposition of running away from a debate in the Parliament.

"We are always ready for discussion on Manipur with full sensitivity. I hope all the MPs (Opposition) who had gone to Manipur will come tomorrow for discussion in the House. They will not run away and will share their experience," Thakur wrote in a tweet.

Referring to the previous Congress government in Manipur as well as the Centre, the Minister said: "During Congress rule, for several months Manipur remained closed. During that time neither the Prime Minister nor Home Minister gave any statement."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the BJP government in Manipur as well as the Centre over the situation in the Northeastern state saying both the governments have "closed" their eyes on this matter.

"Whether it is the state government or the Central government, they are not taking any concrete steps (on Manipur issue). No one is bothered. Both the governments have closed their eyes," Chowdhury, who was part of the delegation of Opposition MPs form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), who visited Manipur, told reporters here after returning from the strife-torn state.

Before leaving for Delhi, the delegation of Opposition MPs met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and submitted a memorandum, urging restoration of peace in the Northeastern state.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in the Northeastern state and demanded his dismissal. Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then, over 150 people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

