Govt spending Rs 500 cr annually on 'legacy waste': Goa CM

Panaji, March 2 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that his government is spending Rs 500 crore annually to treat "legacy waste" left behind by erstwhile non-BJP governments.

Sawant was speaking during inauguration of Multipurpose Cyclone shelters in Mormugao Taluka.

"Legacy waste of last 50 years left behind by erstwhile governments is being cleared now. It was dumped for last 50 years. It was not treated then. Now, to treat it, we are spending minimum Rs 500 crore annually," Sawant said.

He held erstwhile governments responsible for the mess in garbage management.

"This garbage was created by people. They used to throw it on roads and other places. Now to treat it, we are spending Rs 500 crore," he reiterated.

"Hence I request you not to use plastic. We should decide to generate less garbage or (in future) we will have to live in such situations (surrounded by dumps). How we will treat it? We keep our homes clean by throwing garbage outside," Sawant lamented.

Last year, Sawant had said that people should shell money out of their own pockets for garbage management.

"If the government dishes out everything free of cost, then the people do not realise the value. We will lift garbage from roads, beaches and even from your houses to treat it. While doing this if you have to bear a little cost, then everyone needs to tolerate it," Sawant had said.

