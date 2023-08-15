Govt suppressing voice of Oppn: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 15 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday in a veiled attack on the BJP government, accused it of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

“Today, democracy, constitution and institutions, all are in great danger. New tactics are being used to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Raids by Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax are carried out. The Election Commission is being weakened,” Kharge said, as he extended his warm wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

In an apparent reference to the suspension of Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, which was restored later following Supreme Court’s judgement staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, the Congress chief said, “Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of Opposition MPs in the Parliament by suspending them.”

“Someone's mic is turning off or someone's words are getting expunged. Privilege motions are being brought,” Kharge, who skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort here, said in a video message.

On the occasion, he also highlighted the works of the former prime ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru.

“These days some people express that India's progress has happened only in the last few years (of the BJP government).

"Their thinking is wrong,” Kharge said as he mentioned that AIIMS, IIT, IIM and other institutes were built by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

He added, “Democracy and constitution are the soul of our country.

"On this occasion of Independence Day, we take a pledge that we will uphold the freedom of democracy and constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, for harmony."

