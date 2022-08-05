Govt to table Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill in LS

New Delhi, Aug 5 The Centre on Friday listed the 'The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will move the the Bill in the Lok Sabha to make special provisions for repression of piracy on the high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy and for matters connected therewith.

Apart from this many private member Bills have been listed, including the population control Bill to be introduced by BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

Both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday witnessed protests by the opposition members over the alleged misuse of investigating agencies by the government against political opponents.

Opposition members led by the Congress in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha protested against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and summons against the Opposition leaders.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were first adjourned until 2 p.m. and then for the day after the opposition members continued loud sloganeering over the misuse of the ED against political rivals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor