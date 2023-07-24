Govt to withdraw DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 from LS

New Delhi, July 24 The Government on Monday will move to withdraw the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, from the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will move for leave to withdraw the bill from the lower house.

The bill, which was introduced in July 2019, was referred to a Parliamentary panel on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change for examination.

Led by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, the panel in its report laid in Parliament in February 2021, had suggested a slew of changes in it.

The bill provided for the regulation of use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of persons, including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith.

The standing committee had suggested measures to guard against abuse of DNA technology during investigation.

It had cleared the bill after suggesting a series of amendments.

In fact two members of the panel, CPI MP Binoy Viswam and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, had submitted a dissent note, expressing fears over the possible abuse of DNA technology to target different segments of society based on factors like religion, caste or political views.

“These fears are not entirely unfounded and have to be recognised and addressed by the Government and by the Parliament as well. It does not, however, negate the need for such legislation especially when DNA technology is already in use,” the report had noted.

Meanwhile, Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah will introduce the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, and will also seek its passage.

The bill was introduced in December last year during the Winter session. It was, however, referred to the joint panel of Parliament, whose report was presented in the House during the budget session. It had cleared the bill.

Besides amending the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002, the bill establishes the co-operative election authority to conduct and supervise elections to the boards of multi-state co-operative societies.

A multi-state co-operative society will require prior permission of government authorities before the redemption of their shareholding.

A co-operative rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development fund will be established for the revival of sick multi-state co-operative societies.

The fund will be financed through contributions by profitable multi-state co-operative societies.

The bill allows state co-operative societies to merge into an existing multi-state co-operative society, subject to the respective state laws.

The Government will also try and get the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in the Lok Sabha.The controversial bill amends the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 to simplify compliance requirements for domestic companies.

It also removes research and bio-survey activities from the purview of benefit sharing requirements. The bill also decriminalises all offences under the Act.

