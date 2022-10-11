Grab jobs in hospitality, else outsiders will take it: Goa CM tells youths

Panaji, Oct 11 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that if youths from the state fail to grab job opportunities in hospitality and tourism sector, then job seekers from other states will grab them.

"There are many opportunities in coastal belt. In next five years, more than two lakhs jobs will be created in Hospitality and tourism sector. If we don't grab these opportunities, then youths from other states will grab them," Sawant said, urging youths to skill themselves.

"Graduate youths need to upgrade themselves. We teach it (skill) from skill development programme. We have signed agreement with hotel industries to skill youths and provide jobs. If we grab these opportunities, then nobody will remain jobless in the state," he said during a programme in North Goa.

Earlier, ahead of assembly election in February 2022, the BJP had assured government jobs to the youths of the state. It was BJP's key poll plank.

"Government and private industries are capable to provide 100 per cent jobs to youths in private sector as all cannot get government jobs," Sawant further said.

He said that there are many opening in Mopa airport, IT sector, hospitality and electronic sector.

"Be it from Assam or other states, youths from these states come here and do white collar jobs (in private sector). If we try to take it, then we may also get it. Youths need to grab opportunities in these areas," Sawant said.

He assured full support from government to skill the youths.

Earlier in June, Sawant had said that if the youths from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can work here in the hospitality sector, then why not from Goa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor