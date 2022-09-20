GST has transformed tax collection, taking country towards growth: Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 20 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has transformed tax collection and is taking India towards growth and development.

"The GST has transformed the tax collection and business operation in the country. The revolutionary tax reform undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stabilised and is leading India towards growth and development," Sawant said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day capacity building programme for the officers of the Commercial Taxes Department of Goa. It has been organised by the The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, (ICAI) New Delhi.

"The experts of ICAI are giving training to officers of Goa. Not only for tax collection, it will help in ease of doing business. Training will help to resolve various issues of tax payers," Sawant said.

He commended the efforts of the ICAI for conceptualising and organising the programme.

He said that the GST department will soon enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with ICAI for continuous training to empower the tax department. "With this our officers will get continuous training and it will help them in tax collection and resolving the issues of tax payers," he said.

