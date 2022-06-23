Guj Cong in-charge says he knows who are going to quit party

Veraval (Gujarat), June 23 Congress in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma said on Thursday that he knows who all are going to quit the party, as he accused the BJP of planning to lure two party leaders every month.

"I know who is going to quit the party. The BJP is planning to lure two leaders every month, and all those who are on BJP's list are leaders who can't win elections. I fail to understand what the BJP will do with such garbage," he said.

Sharma is in Somnath to address the party leaders of Saurashtra zone as part of the 'My booth, my pride' programme.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sharma said those who have weak network and have lost connection with the voters are leaving the party.

"Leaders having financial interests are joining the BJP. But BJP's actions can not demoralise the Congress cadre. The committed and die-hard party workers and leaders are still with the Congress and they will never quit the party," Sharma said.

He also said that the BJP has lost its ground in the state, as its image is tarnished, adding that it (BJP) is only good in event management.

The Congress is working on micro-level planning to conquer the ruling party in the Assembly polls, Sharma said, adding that the Congress is aiming to win 125 seats in the elections scheduled later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor