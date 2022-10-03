Gujarat BJP leader suspended for anti-party activity

Gandhinagar, Oct 3 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman and media penalist Kishansinh Solanki was suspended from the party for six years by Gujarat unit President C.R. Patil, for anti-party activity.

Party media coordinator Yagnesh Dave told , "Party does not compromise with discipline, Solanki has posted photo with AAP leader. In the past because of indiscipline, he was removed from media penalist list. Than after in private and personal conversation he was spreading negative messages against state leaders and party programmes and so this action is taken."

Refuting these allegations, Kishansinh Solanki told , "It was just a courtesy visit paid to Punjab Chief Minister, the same photo I have uploaded on my Facebook page, how can it be called anti-party activity, I am BJP worker and will remain BJP worker."

