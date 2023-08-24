Gujarat: Doctors at SSG Hospital in Vadodara call strike after attack on medical staff

Vadodara, Aug 24 The medical fraternity at Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital o Thursday called for a strike following an attack on three doctors in the emergency treatment.

Unidentified assailants assaulted the medical professionals on duty, prompting a collective response from the doctors.

According to a member of the junior doctors association, the attackers, apparently inebriated, arrived at the hospital premises around 2 p.m. in a rickshaw.

A minor dispute escalated into a confrontation with the doctors, culminating in a physical assault. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene in the same rickshaw they arrived in. The event took place in the parking area situated behind the emergency ward of the hospital.

In response to the assault, doctors from SSG Hospital initiated a strike in protest against the attack. The junior doctors unitedly declared a strike seeking justice for the victims. Their key demand being enhanced security measures within the hospital premises to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Substitute doctors from the Medical College will be deployed to ensure that medical services continue uninterrupted,” a senior doctor said.

