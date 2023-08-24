Gujarat: Drug packets recovered near Jakhau Coast

New Delhi, Aug 24 Border Security Force (BSF) along with Marine Police Jakhau recovered two packets of suspected drugs from Kori Creek near Koteshwar, officials said on Thursday.

"Earlier, one packet of suspected drugs was also recovered from the isolated Luna bet, located about 11 km off the Jakhau Coast. Both packets weigh one kilogram," said the official.

He said that 93 packets of Charas have been recovered off the Jakhau Coast since mid-April 2023.

"An extensive search of the isolated bets off the Jakhau coast has been launched by the BSF," the official said.

--IANS

