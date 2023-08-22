Gujarat govt issues circular to enhance cooperation with elected representatives

Gandhinagar, Aug 22 To improve the collaboration between government officials and elected representatives, the Government of Gujarat on Tuesday issued a comprehensive circular aimed at fostering a more constructive working relationship.

The circular, issued through the General Administration Department (GAD), encourages officials to extend their support and cooperation to elected members of parliament and the State Assembly.

This directive comes amidst mounting concerns from elected representatives about perceived delays in addressing pro-people issues and pending projects due to communication gaps.

The circular mandates officials to promptly respond to the communication efforts of elected representatives, including MPs, MLAs, and other local administrative bodies' leaders such as district and taluka panchayat presidents, mayors, and civic body chiefs.

As part of the new guidelines, officials are required to save the contact information of elected representatives in their directory.

In the event that an official is unavailable to answer a call from an elected representative during office hours, they are instructed to return the call once they are free or back in their office.

Furthermore, the circular outlines that personal assistants or secretaries of officials should diligently record the contact details of elected representatives when they call the office numbers of government officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor