Gujarat is Gangotri of culture of developmental politics: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday lauded the work done by the Gujarat government over the years and said that the Gujarat model is not just a model of development but is the source of the "culture of developmental politics."

While addressing an election rally in Botad, Nadda said, "The Gujarat model is not just a model of development, but the Gangotri of the culture of developmental politics."

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes for the poor, the BJP chief said, "PM Modi built 3.07 cr 'pucca' houses in the whole country under PM Awas Yojana and in Gujarat, 15 lakh houses were built. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 11.78 cr farmers are being given Rs 2000 every 4th month and in Gujarat, 66 lakh farmers are getting this benefit."

"The condition of this country was such that for 70 years the common man had to wander for even the smallest treatment. Today health card worth Rs 5 lakh is being given annually for treatment and it is not being given on the basis of any caste but poor people. Today, the poor are being treated free of cost in the country," he added.

Hitting out at Congress over dynastic politics, Nadda said that the party moved with dynasticism while the BJP took the development forward.

"Today, development and developmentism are troubling Congress. They used to move ahead with dynasticism and we are taking development forward. We have ended the local problems here," he said.

Voting in the Assembly elections in the state will be held on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor