Gujarat or Chhattisgarh model people to decide: Baghel

Mirzapur, March 3 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday touted Chhattisgarh's model of development as an alternative to the BJP's much-talked 'Gujarat model' and urged the public to decide their preference.

The chief minister said that the public have realised that under the Gujarat model, all the assets of the country are being sold, money is being taken out of pocket, farmers are not being given prices for produce and youths are not getting jobs.

"On the other hand, we are showing the Congress's Chhattisgarh model of development in which promises made to the public were fulfilled. Now, you have to decide which model you want, Baghel said while addressing a public meeting at Mirzapur.

He maintained that the BJP government has cheated the public in the name of development in Uttar Pradesh. He said that under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, all the promises made by the Congress in the elections, will be fulfilled if the Congress government is formed.

"Our promises are not jumlebaazi," he added and took a dig at the BJP asking how would the income of the farmers be doubled when the prices of paddy is only half paid. He said instead of doubling the farmers' income, the BJP government imposed black farm laws on them forcing them to start a movement.

Baghel said that the Congress in Chhattisgarh fulfilled all the promise made by its leader Rahul Gandhi. Rs 9,000 crore loans of 19 lakh farmers have been waived off in 9 hours of the formation of the government. Paddy is being procured at the rate of Rs 25,000 per quintal, he added.

He said that BJP works to divide the country in the name of religion and politics. There was a promise to provide employment to 2 crore youth, but by closing the factories, unemployment increased and when the farmers asked for the price, they were crushed under the wheels.

Baghel said that the Prime Minister had promised to bring back black money and put 15 lakh rupees in everyone's account, but demonetisation brought people on the streets. The PM distributed gas cylinders when it was cheap but, now people are finding it difficult to refill those as prices have skyrocketed. To benefit his industrialist friends, he increased the prices of gas cylinders.

