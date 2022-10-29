Gujaratis want to oust tyrant BJP govt: Punjab CM

Navsari (Gujarat), Oct 29 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that the people of Gujarat are eagerly waiting for ousting the 'tyrant' and 'corrupt' BJP leaders from the state.

Mann, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, said the people are fed up with the 27-year rule of the BJP in Gujarat and they have made their mind to show door to the saffron party.

He said the day is not far when people will teach the BJP leaders a lesson in the ensuing Assembly polls, adding that Gujarat will follow Punjab and Delhi to throw the saffron party out of the state.

The Punjab Chief Minister said the Congress and the BJP have 'mercilessly' plundered the assets of the country, while the Congress has started this malpractice, the BJP leaders took it to the zenith.

Mann also said that the winds of change are blowing in Gujarat and the day is not far when AAP will sweep the elections.

Calling upon the people to support AAP, the Punjab Chief Minister adding that even trees shed their leaves in every season. However, he said that it is surprising that people have not thrown out the BJP from Gujarat in the last 27 years.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that it is unfortunate that the Congress and the BJP have connived with each other to make a mockery of the democratic values in the country, adding that leaders of these two parties have plundered money far more mercilessly than even the Britishers.

He also said that the huge gatherings at AAP rallies show that people are fed up from the incumbent government.

Mann said the people want change from this 'ineffective, tyrant and corrupt government'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor