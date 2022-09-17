Gundu Rao made crores out of Goa polls, says BJP MLA

Panaji, Sep 17 Goa BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Saturday hit back at Dinesh Gundu Rao, in-charge of the Congress party in the state, saying that the latter sold tickets for crores during the Assembly polls in February.

Amonkar's remarks two days after Rao had alleged that the BJP paid Rs 30 to 40 crore to Congress MLAs to defect, and also questioned why the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate were not looking into the saffron party's "misuse of money power".

On Wednesday, eight Congress MLAs Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes had switched to the BJP.

An MLA from Mormugao, Amonkar called Rao's allegations baseless.

"He spoke out of frustration. Hence he leveled allegations, which are baseless. We have joined the BJP unconditionally. There is no dealing of a single rupee. If he proves that we have taken money then I am ready to resign as MLA," Amonkar said.

He said that all the eight MLAs have joined BJP for development.

"Rao looks at his personal benefits in Goa's politics. He gave party tickets to businessmen and not party workers. Crores of rupees had been taken to give tickets in 12 constituencies out of 40. Dinesh Gundu Rao should introspect what he has done in Goa," Amonkar added.

He further attacked Rao stating the dealing of CLP leader and Party President posts had taken place in Bengaluru.

"Party president had gone to Bengaluru and dealing of crores of rupees had taken place there. Only then Amit Patkar's name was announced as state president. The one who joined Congress six months before the election had been given the post of Party president," Amonkar said.

He charged that present Congress state president Amit Patkar does not even know who is member and worker of Congress, but was made President as he is financially sound.

"Congress party had engaged an agency from Bangaluru for media management during the election and paid them Rs 200 crore. Also another firm from Bengaluru was engaged to do a survey of all constituencies, to whom they paid Rs 50 lakhs, but the survey never happened," Amonkar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor