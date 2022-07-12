Gunfight breaks out at Shopian in J&K

Srinagar, July 12 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Reban area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

"Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

On Monday, a top JeM terrorist and his accomplice were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Wandakpora in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

