Guns fired at wedding reception of Raj minister's son, video goes viral

Jaipur, Dec 15 Pictures and videos of guns being waved and fired in the air at the wedding reception of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya's son in Banswara are going viral on social media.

As per information, the wedding reception of Chandraveer Singh, son of Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, was held on Monday night.

Several people were seen carrying guns while others were seen firing in the air. The firing took place at the huge pandal and the stage set up for the ceremony.

Many Congress and BJP leaders, including Malviya, police and administration officials are seen present on the occasion. During the reception, about 40 people are seen holding guns in the video.

Chandraveer tied the knot with Harshita, daughter of Dhan Singh Rawat, who was a minister of state in the BJP government. After the wedding, a reception was held in Banswara city on Monday night.

The reception held at a resort went on till midnight where people were seen opening fire to celebrate the occasion.

Besides firing and gun waving, the marriage is also being discussed as the two political rivals from the Congress and the BJP have now become relatives.

