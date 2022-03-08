Gurugram: Administration restricts registry of all projects of Chintels developer

Gurugram, March 8 Gurugram Deputy Commissioner and District Registrar Nishant Kumar Yadav has restricted the registration of conveyance deeds, sale deeds and other property-related documents of all the projects of Chintels Paradiso developers with immediate effect.

The move comes days after multiple ceilings of a residential condominium Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed last month, killing two people.

This prohibition will apply only to transactions between the developer and the first buyers, and will not apply to third party transactions.

Keeping in view the incident at Chintels Paradiso, Yadav directed all the sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars not to register sale deedd, conveyance deeds and other property-related documents of the project developed by Ashok Solomon and Intels India Pvt Ltd.

Details of group housing, commercial and residential plotted colonies built by this developer in Sectors 109, 114, 108, 106 have also been given in the orders.

"Strict orders have been given to all the sub-registrars and tehsildars to stop the financial transactions between the developer and the first buyers," the order said.

