Gurugram: Out of 91, 76 students evacuated from Ukraine so far

Gurugram, March 5 Out of the 91 students who went to Ukraine to study medicine from Gurugram, 76 have returned to the country till Saturday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the district administration.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the district administration is monitoring the movement of students returning to India from Ukraine.

"The district administration officials are constantly contacting the students from the district, including their parents, who are yet to return from the war-hit country so that they don't lose hope," Yadav said.

All efforts are being made to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students, the official said, adding that 76 students from Gurugram have been evacuated from Ukraine so far.

The Haryana government has set up a help-desk at the Mumbai airport to provide necessary assistance to those returning from Ukraine.

