Haley v Ramaswamy: For the first time, 2 Indian-Americans spar in GOP debate

Washington, Aug 24 For the first time in the history of the US, two Indian-American presidential candidates locked horns over the country's foreign policy in the Republican party's first presidential debate.

On Wednesday, Nikki Haley, 51, accused Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, for supporting America's foreign adversaries and abandoning its friends, and said that her GOP rival lacked foreign policy experience.

Asserting that a win for Russia is a win for China, Haley said that Ukraine is the first line of defence for the US, which Ramaswamy doesn't understand and wants to handover Kiev to Moscow.

"The problem that Vivek Ramaswamy doesn't understand is he wants to hand Ukraine to Russia, he wants to let China eat Taiwan, he wants to go and stop funding Israel," Haley said.

"You don't do that to friends. What you do instead is you have the backs of your friends," Hely said even as Ramaswamy interrupted her on and off, calling her accusations false.

Ramaswamy, who was the only presidential candidate to raise hand when Fox News moderators asked who would not keep supporting Ukraine, argued the US should focus on protecting its own border first.

Stating that Haley was "pushing this lie" about him, Ramaswamy accused her of backing Ukraine at the behest of defence contractors.

"I wish you well in your future career on the boards of Lockheed (Martin) and Raytheon," Ramaswamy told Haley.

The youngest presidential-hopeful had recently unveiled his foreign policy vision at the Nixon Presidential Library, which called for less involvement in foreign affairs that do not directly concern the US.

"I do not want to get to the point where we are sending our military resources abroad, when we could be better using them here at home to protect our borders, protect my homeland," Ramaswamy said at the debate.

Haley said Ramaswamy is choosing Russian President Vladimir Putin who has said that once they take over Ukraine Baltic states are the next.

"That's a World War we are trying to prevent... You are choosing a murderer over a pro-American country," Haley blasted Ramaswamy in a heated exchange of words, warning that Ramaswamy's moves could cost America's security.

Earlier, another GOP rival Chris Christie tore into Ramaswamy during the debate, calling him an "amateur" Obama, and sounding like a ChatGPT.

