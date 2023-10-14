Hamas preventing Palestinians from evacuating northern Gaza: Israel

Tel Aviv, Oct 14 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that the Hamas terror group is preventing Palestinians from evacuating the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the media reported.

The IDF has warned Gaza residents in the northern part of the Strip to evacuate amid preparations for an expected ground incursion or a stepped-up offensive. The area is home to about 1 million people.

The military says it has identified hundreds of thousands of Palestinians moving south, but many are getting stuck in traffic caused by Hamas roadblocks, Times of Israel reported.

"Hamas is making it difficult for the residents of the Gaza Strip to move on main roads, and prevents the passage of vehicles on these roads," the IDF said.

The military releases a video showing heavy traffic in the Gaza Strip, which it says is caused by Hamas roadblocks, Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defense Forces says it is completing preparations for a "significant ground operation" in the Gaza Strip, the media reported.

In a statement, the IDF says it is readying to "expand the offensive" by implementing a "wide range of offensive operational plans" which it says include a "joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land", Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said it was finalising the draft of hundreds of thousands of reservists, as the logistics directorate is working to provide troops with all the equipment they will need for the ground offensive.

"In recent days, the tools required for combat have been transferred to the assembly areas, and at this stage the various units of the Technological and Logistics Directorate are working to complete the qualification of the tools and equipping them with advanced combat means, as needed," the IDF said.

