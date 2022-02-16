Harish Rawat is day-dreaming: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took potshot at Congress leader Harish Rawat for his claims of winning the Assembly elections in the state, saying "Rawat Ji Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne dekh rahe hain (Rawat is day-dreaming)".

The Chief Minister also claimed that Congress is not coming to power, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is retaining the power in the state with a majority.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "Harish Rawat Ji Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne dekh rahe hain. Congress is not coming to power. The BJP is forming the government with an overwhelming majority."

This came after Rawat on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party will form the government in the hilly state by winning 48 seats and nobody in Congress is opposed to him becoming the Chief Minister.

"I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls by getting 48 seats. ....There is a good fight in around six assembly seats. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP's respect as the party is going to get less than 20 seats in the elections. I want to tell him that people's decision has gone against him this time but he does not need to worry because his elder brother, Harish Rawat's wishes are with him," he said.

He said that the leaders will accept Congress' high command decision about the Chief Minister's position if the party is voted to power.

"Whatever will be the decision of the party high command for Uttarakhand, we will accept it. If Congress wins in Uttarakhand, the credit for the victory goes to Rahul Gandhi," Rawat added.

In Uttarakhand, the polling took place on Monday and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

