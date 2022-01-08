Harish Rawat welcomes poll announcement, says Congress ready to ring farewell bell for BJP in Uttrakhand

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday expressed confidence of the the party's victory in the assembly polls in the state next month and the party is ready to ring the farewell bell for the ruling BJP in the state.

"Rules should be the same for the ruling party and the other parties. We are absolutely ready to ring the farewell bell for BJP in Uttrakhand. Congress will contest in all 70 seats," Harish Rawat told ANI.

Rawat is leading the party's campaign in Uttarakhand.

Welcoming the announcement of the instructions by the Election Commission for the polls to be held on February 14, Rawat said that Congress always follows the guidelines set by the poll panel

"We welcome the announcement of election dates for Uttarakhand. Congress always abides by the code of conduct and the guidelines set by the Election Commission," Rawat said.

On the decision of prohibiting rallies and roadshows amid the COVID-19 pandemic till January 15, Rawat said, "Congress does not mind any restrictions that are taken to contain the spread of the virus. We will fully cooperate."

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

