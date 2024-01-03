Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns

San Francisco, Jan 3 Harvard Corporation has confirmed that it has accepted Harvard President Claudine Gay's resignation "with overarching consideration in mind".

"These past several months have seen Harvard and higher education face a series of sustained and unprecedented challenges. In the face of escalating controversy and conflict, President Gay and the Fellows have sought to be guided by the best interests of the institution whose future progress and well-being we are together committed to uphold," Harvard Corporation was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Gay in a statement said: "It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president."

"This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries," she said.

"But, after consultation with members of the corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual," Gay said.

Gay's half-year tenure was the shortest in Harvard's history. She has been under pressure for weeks for her congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus and the claims that she failed to properly cite sources in her academic papers.

"At a time when strife and division are so prevalent in our nation and our world, embracing and advancing that mission -- in a spirit of common purpose -- has never been more important," said Harvard Corporation.

Harvard Corporation also confirmed that Alan Garber, the university's provost and chief academic officer, has agreed to serve as interim president until a new leader for Harvard is identified and takes office.

According to Harvard Corporation, Gay will return to the Harvard faculty, where she has served as a professor of government since 2006.

