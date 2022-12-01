Haryana approves Rs 1,500 crore textile policy

Chandigarh, Dec 1 To give further impetus to the growth of the state's textile sector and provide a comprehensive support framework for the industry to grow, the Haryana government on Thursday approved the Haryana Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 with an estimated budget of Rs 1,500 crore with capping for capital incentive cases.

The policy and related schemes will come into operation from the date of its notification and will remain in force for three years from the date of its notification.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers presided over by Manohar Lal Khattar here. The new policy will supersede the previous Haryana Textile Policy of 2019 and aims to promote value-added textile activities with suitable policy interventions to harness the potential of the entire textile value chain in the state.

The Haryana Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25 aims to attract investment in the textile sector to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore, generate 20,000 jobs and to achieve higher and sustainable growth in the value chain with emphasis on innovation, backward integration and adoption of clean and green technologies.

It also provide an impetus for diversification of Haryana's textile industry to the 'B', 'C' and 'D' category blocks and on the promotion of the sunrise sector within textile i.e., technical textiles, circular economy, open-end spinning, etc., and support setting up textile parks in the state.

