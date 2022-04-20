Haryana CM appeals for Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 24

Chandigarh, April 20 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday urged the people to participate in the celebrations of 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as 'Hind Di Chadar' in Panipat town on April 24.

An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said he is of the view that teachings, ideologies and philosophies of Guru Tegh Bahadur and other religious gurus and saints should be disseminated in society. Along with the government, social and religious institutions are also playing an important role in this direction.

The government pays tribute to religious leaders, saints and martyrs time to time by holding public meetings, functions and seminars all over the state. Apart from this, special scheme 'Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana' has been started to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great men.

Haryana has a special connection with Guru Tegh Bahadur as there are more than 30 gurdwaras in the state by his name. The government has been taking decisions from time to time to preserve these historical gurdwaras.

The Chief Minister recently announced the establishment of a 'peeth' in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Kurukshetra University in Kurukshetra.

A comprehensive research work will be done on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur so that his biography can be understood in a better manner and can be promoted in society, especially among the youth, said the statement.

Also, the Chief Minister announced to set up a museum dedicated to Sikh gurus. The history and teachings of gurus are not only a rare legacy but also one of the most important foundations for building a strong and a morally enlightened society.

Guru Tegh Bahadur stands as a shining symbol of the country's great pluralistic tradition and secularism, and his supreme sacrifice forms an important part of India's history.

According to the Chief Minister, Haryana shares a special bond not only with Guru Tegh Bahadur but all 10 Sikh gurus as most of them travelled across the state.

The Chief Minister said the state earlier celebrated the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh as well as the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev.

Since March last year, as part of the celebrations of the Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur, various religious and cultural programmes have been started in some parts of the country. However, due to the pandemic, most of the programmes in Haryana got postponed.

"Now the state government has decided to organise a state-level function on April 24," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor