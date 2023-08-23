Haryana CM congratulates ISRO scientists

Chandigarh, Aug 23 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

"Today's achievement would remain memorable in the history of India and for every Indian as the country has taken another giant leap in space exploration," he said in a statement.

Khattar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consistently encouraging and inspiring the ISRO scientists.

"It is due to the hard work of our scientists that we have achieved this feat today. This is a moment of pride for every Indian as Chandrayaan-3 has touched down on the lunar surface, fulfilling the anticipation of the entire nation."

