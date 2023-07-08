Haryana Dy CM orders recarpeting of 100 roads in Yamunanagar

Chandigarh, July 8 Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday laid the foundation for recarpeting and strengthening work of 100 roads with a cumulative length of 224 km in Yamunanagar district to be completed at a cost of Rs 115 crore.

On this occasion, he also heard the grievances and directed the officials concerned to find quick solutions to every grievance.

"The construction work of the roads would start after the monsoon season and all works would be completed by the end of the year," said Chautala.

The Deputy Chief Minister first laid the foundation stone for the improvement and strengthening of roads.

He said about Rs 115 crore would be spent on the construction of these works. Twenty-five roads fall in all four assembly constituencies of the district.

