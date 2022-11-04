Haryana minister slams Kejriwal for increasing pollution

Chandigarh, Nov 4 Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J.P. Dalal on Friday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of increasing pollution in Delhi NCR.

He said that Kejriwal frequently makes false statements about Haryana; whereas the truth is that Haryana has made efforts to curb stubble burning.

Dalal told press that it was unfortunate that Kejriwal held the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for any issue that arises in Delhi.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has not left Delhi even worth living in. Delhi does not want a leader who implements such ideas like closing offices, shutting down schools and universities, and instituting odd-even formula to dissuade people from commuting."

He said that Kejriwal's attitude is such that he can even claim that people in Delhi have illusion regarding pollution.

Dalal said that Kejriwal earlier spoke about farmers of both Punjab and Haryana states that they burn stubble, but now he only blames Haryana, which is absolutely unfair.

The Agriculture Minister said that the incidents of stubble burning have increased by 20 per cent in Punjab, due to which pollution has increased in Haryana.

He added that instead of blaming the Central government, AAP leaders should solve the problems at their own level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor