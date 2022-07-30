Haryana registers over 200 cases under NDPS Act every month: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, July 30 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that over 200 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are registered in Haryana every month.

Till June 30, 1,913 cases were registered in which 2,661 accused were arrested. Also Rs 32 crore was recovered from 253 drug smugglers and the process of confiscation of property worth Rs 13 crore is going on, he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) national conference on drug trafficking and national security here that was opened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister said the state police have been directed to thoroughly investigate every case and tighten the noose of those involved in the illicit trade.

The police have succeeded in nabbing smugglers even from states like Telangana, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Khattar said that in the fight against drugs, the support of information technology is completely utilised which is further supporting in tracing the violators.

"Through a mobile app named Prayas, we are collecting data about drug addicts and taking effective steps for their de-addiction."

As a pilot project, a state action plan has been implemented in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts, under which work is being done to upload the relevant data in Prayas App, he asserted.

"Through a mobile app named Saathi, we are tracking the sale of medicines so that synthetic drugs can be curbed."

The Chief Minister said as a pilot project, work is being done to upload related data in the Saathi app for monitoring of banned drugs in Sonipat district.

Khattar suggested that in order to track banned drugs, which are possible to be used as intoxicants, it should be made mandatory by the Central government to get them unique serial numbers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor