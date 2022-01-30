Haryana role model in Covid-19 management, says Governor

Chandigarh, Jan 30 Haryana has emerged as a role model in Covid-19 management and vaccination drive. Almost four crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the state, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said on Sunday.

With each passing day, the pace and scope of vaccination is expanding marked by better planning and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. At the same time, nothing is being left unturned to alleviate the woes of all sections of society caused by Covid-19, he said in a statement.

"In a sentence, we are firmly dealing with Covid-19 with an inclusive approach!" he said.

According to Dattatreya, experts predicted that the peak of the third wave would witness four lakh daily cases. They set January 23 as the time when the cases would swell to the maximum but the number didn't cross the mark of four lakh. "Since then the number of Covid-19 cases has been coming down. A little over 2.34 lakh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 30. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not kept India in a danger zone."

When the second wave of Covid-19 in April 2021, was at its peak, there were 3.86 lakh new cases across the country. Then the proportion of fully vaccinated people was just two per cent. Now, 75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. So far, over 165.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Over four crore youngsters in the age group of 15-18 have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine. On an average, 60-70 lakh vaccine doses are administered every 24 hours.

As a result, he said, the severity of the third wave is much less. There is no need to panic but to exercise caution. One needs to stick to Covid appropriate behaviour. Wearing masks, use of sanitiser, social distancing, and avoiding crowded places are some of precautions we need to take diligently to defeat Covid-19.

Healthy diet and exercise are equally important. Since strong immunity helps the body fight coronavirus properly, one should avoid junk food and opt for a healthy diet.

Equally important is the need to make regular exercise and yoga a part of the daily routine.

"Thanks to the whole government approach of the Centre and the states, and colossal resilience and perseverance of corona warriors from different walks of life doctors, paramedical staff, civil administration, NGOs, armed forces helped India fight the menace of Covid-19 valiantly," said the Governor.

"The fight continues but we will decisively win the war against Covid-19. It is the collective confidence of the nation, and a great example of solidarity set before the world," he said.

The leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved to the international community that India is capable of rising to the occasion with ease. "India has been able to handle the third wave of Covid-19 so efficiently thanks to our aggressive vaccination drive," he said.

Asking every eligible person to go for vaccination without fail along with the booster dose, which is being given to elderly and others with co-morbidities, he said it would also be a salute to "our corona warriors, who braving odds and challenges, are reaching every nook and corner of the country to vaccinate the people".

Instead of being discouraged by initial resistance from the people due to lack of awareness and superstition, they overcame all hurdles surmounted to keep vaccination drive smoother and flawless, the Governor said.

Till date, more than 12.84 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are available with states and UTs, he added.

