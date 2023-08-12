Haryana starts process to cancel official accommodation of ADGP Jadhav

Chandigarh, Aug 12 Following the policy of ‘one officer, one residence’, the Haryana government has started the process to cancel one additional house sanctioned to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shrikant Jadhav.

The house was allotted to Jadhav in Karnal’s Madhuban when he held the charge of ADGP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

“He relinquished the charge of the office of ADGP (HSNCB) on March 7, 2023 and…was required to vacate government accommodation allotted to him at Madhuban in lieu of Haryana Civil Services (allowance) Rules, 2016,” said a letter by DGP P.K. Agrawal to the Haryana Police Academy (HPA) director.

ADGP Jadhav, with the additional charge of ADGP Ambala Range, has been transferred as ADGP Hisar Range and has already been allotted a government house there.

Jadhav had written to the DGP in July seeking permission to retain the government house in Madhuban as his “personal household furniture and other items are there.”

Meanwhile, the HPA director this week initiated proceedings to cancel the allotment.

Likewise, the government has also sought replies from two other IPS officers -- IGP (Rohtak Range) Rakesh Kumar Arya and IGP (Karnal range) Satender Kumar Gupta, both have been maintaining possession of twin accommodations.

