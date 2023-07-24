Haryana to create employment opportunities: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, July 24 Taking inspiration from the success of Haryana’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Vision 2030, which was developed through internal stakeholder consultations and a focus on past limitations and future targets, the state is now embarking on the co-creation of Haryana @ 2047 Vision.

A workshop was jointly organized by the Haryana government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday.

This initiative marks a significant step in the state’s journey towards transforming into a future-ready state.

Addressing the workshop, Kaushal said the government is committed to prioritising the creation of ample employment opportunities for the youth.

Recognising the immense potential in transforming into an industrial-friendly state, Haryana is forging ahead, outpacing many other states, in its pursuit of economic growth and prosperity.

The efforts undertaken by the government reflect its vision for a dynamic and progressive future, fostering a thriving ecosystem for businesses and workforce development.

Kaushal said today's meeting is to understand the process of co-creating Haryana @ 2047 Vision, establish a framework, and formalize the next concrete steps.

This pioneering effort will involve collaboration between internal stakeholders and external entities such as the academia, youth, industry, media, and the civil society.

The meeting will be a platform for stakeholders to share their ideas and perspectives on the future of Haryana.

The outcome of the meeting will be a roadmap for the state’s development over the next 25 years.

Vikas Verma, North Region Head, UNDP India, apprised that Haryana has made significant progress on various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in recent years.

The state has improved its ranking on the SDG India Index from 18 to 14, and its score has improved from 67 to 57.

He said Haryana envisions a transformative Ideal Imaginary Vision for 2047, setting ambitious targets and achieving remarkable milestones in various sectors.

Some key highlights of this vision include reducing the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to below 10, signifying significant progress towards SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Additionally, the state aims to achieve an Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5 MR) of 20, further reflecting its dedication to improving healthcare outcomes.

