Haryana's prowess in sports on display at R-Day tableau

New Delhi, Jan 25 Carried by horses showcasing a symbol of the "victory chariot" of Mahabharata, the tableau of Haryana for the Republic Day parade on Rajpath on Wednesday will focus on its achievements in the field sports.

Occupying only 1.3 per cent of the geographical area and accounting for 2.09 per cent of the population of the country, Haryana has brought laurels to India by winning the maximum number of medals in several national and international sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

Out of the seven medals won by India in Tokyo Olympics last year, Haryana bagged four medals, including the lone gold in individual category, which was won by Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw.

The Haryana government awarded cash prizes of Rs 25.40 crore to the sportspersons of the state who participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

Similarly, in the Paralympics held in Tokyo last year, out of the 19 medals won by the country, Haryana athletes bagged six, including two gold in the individual category, reflecting the proactive policies of the state government to promote the culture of sports.

In the first part of the tableau, the 'Conch' of lord Krishan has been shown. The grapplers wrestling in the arena above the middle of the tableau reflects Haryana's affection towards sports.

In the rear of the tableau, there are participants and winners in national and international sporting competitions, including the Olympics.

The tableau in the form of a "victory chariot" is a symbol of honour and pride not only for Haryana, but also for the entire country.

