Hasina elected from Gopalganj-3, tells party leaders not to take out victory processions

Dhaka, Jan 7 Awami League President and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been elected from her Gopalganj-3 seat in the Sunday national elections, as per preliminary information.

She bagged 2,49,962 votes while her nearest rival National People`s Party (NPP) candidate Sheikh Abul Kalam got 460 votes only.

The results are yet to be formally declared by election authorities.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina has instructed party leaders, workers, and supporters not to bring out any victory procession after the announcement of results of the 12th general elections, as per Awami League's Deputy Office Secretary, Sayem Khan.

"AL President Sheikh Hasina has already instructed the party leaders, workers and supporters not to bring out any victory procession and not to get involved in conflict with any candidate and his or her supporters after the announcement of the election results," he told media persons here.

