"Have to accept people's mandate in a democracy": Anurag Thakur on Karnataka loss

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 13 : Reacting to the Congress's win in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Union Minister Anurah Thakur on Saturday said one has to accept the verdict of the people in a democracy and BJP has accepted the mandate of the people in the southern state.

Speaking to after the trends in Karnataka pointed to a resounding Congress win, the BJP leader said, "We tried our best to make a double-engine government in Karnataka. We worked very hard. Our government did a lot of work in Karnataka. The state received the largest foreign direct investment. Development skyrocketed under our governance in the state. But in a democracy, you have to accept every decision of the people."

"We humbly accept the people's mandate in Karnataka. We will identify our mistakes and work to rectify them," the Union minister added.

Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday, with the party racing past the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission (EC), the Congress has won 135 and is leading in one while the BJP has won 65 and leading in one.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress on its win in Karnataka.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," tweeted PM Modi.

With the loss in Karnataka on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the only southern state that it ruled.

Elections in Karnataka were held on May 10 and saw a voting percentage of 73.29 per cent.

