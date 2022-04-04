HC stays trial court summons to Subramanian Swamy in defamation case

New Delhi, April 4 The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the summons and other proceedings issued by a lower court against Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in a defamation case filed by his fellow party man and BJP spokesperson for Delhi Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Issuing notice in the plea, Justice Jasmeet Singh slated it for further hearing on September 6.

As per Bagga, Swamy had allegedly posted a defamatory tweet against him.

Earlier while issuing the summoning order, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh had noted that "This court is of the considered view that in the present case there are sufficient grounds for proceedings against the respondent."

Challenging the order, Swamy had then moved the High Court.

There was a Twitter war going on between BJP leaders Swamy and Bagga with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast against each other.

Supporters of both the leaders are also eliciting support for their respective leaders and making all kinds of comments on social media.

Subramanian Swamy had tweeted targeting Tajinder Bagga, saying, "Journalists from Delhi told me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga was jailed several times by Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi for petty offences." He also asked a question to the BJP's national president J.P. Nadda in the same tweet, saying that if this is true, then Nadda should know this.

Infuriated by Swamy's direct attack, Bagga hit back at Swamy saying, "Heard you are James Bond's uncle. Instead of tweeting, call Mandir Marg SHO and expose me to details. I'll give you 48 hours after that it's my turn. Your time starts now."

