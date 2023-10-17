Health Insurance to IPL Team: Congress releases manifesto for Madhya Pradesh polls

The Congress party on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, promising a host of benefits for all sections of the society. The manifesto, released by state Congress president Kamal Nath, contained 59 promises in its 106-page document. Congress has announced to give farmers a price of ₹ 2600 per quintal for wheat. The party said the MSP for paddy will be ₹ 2500 per quintal and it will be increased to ₹ 3000 per quintal.

Madhya Pradesh will also have an Indian Premier League (IPL) team to promote sports in the state. Kamal Nath also announced waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women. He also promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, make school education free, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and unemployment allowance for youth ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month for two years.

Congress on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections comprising 144 names, giving tickets to 69 sitting legislators. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath will be contesting from his home-turf Chhindwara, from where he is currently the legislator. The party has fielded actor Vikram Mastal against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni in Sehore district. Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh and brother Lakshman Singh from Chachoura in Guna, both sitting legislators. Assembly elections to the 230-member state assembly will be held in a single-phase on November 17, and counting of votes on December 3.