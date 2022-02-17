Health Ministry to extend date for NEET-MDS by 4-6 weeks

New Delhi, Feb 17 The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to extend the date for NEET-MDS 2022 by 4-6 weeks.

The date of completion of compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed on July 31, instead of March 31, the ministry said on Thursday.

"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022, it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for conducting NEET-MDS examination may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," read an official communication from the Health Ministry to the Executive Director of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, and the Dental Council of India.

Students on social media were demanding to postpone NEET MDS 2022. The NEET MDS 2022 was scheduled for March 6, the registrations for which had ended on January 24 this year.

